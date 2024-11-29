Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $664,000 Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.44. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

