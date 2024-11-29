Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group
In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIG
American International Group Price Performance
AIG stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American International Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American International Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.