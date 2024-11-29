Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

AIG stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

