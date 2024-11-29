Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 56,005 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,005 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 67.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

