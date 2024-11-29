Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,113 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.1% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 744,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 97,740 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 149,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $524,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Consolidated Water stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

About Consolidated Water

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

