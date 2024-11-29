Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 40,351 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,351 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Cipher Mining worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,173.47. This represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,946,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,812,050.96. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296,839 shares of company stock worth $25,974,602. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.72.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

