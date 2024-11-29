Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 615 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Elastic alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Elastic by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $1,240,884.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,504.74. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 761.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 198,551 shares of company stock valued at $20,506,656 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Stock Down 1.3 %

Elastic stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.09. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.