Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 752 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

