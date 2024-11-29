Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $658,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,375 shares of company stock valued at $527,748 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.