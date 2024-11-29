Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,901 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 314.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CCS opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

