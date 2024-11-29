Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRKS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,959,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $448,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $66,841,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $16,862,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $739,000.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,108.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 23.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mikolaichik acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PRKS opened at $58.07 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PRKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

