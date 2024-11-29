Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 21.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,200,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $108.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $133.64.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total transaction of $404,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540,367.86. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,974 shares of company stock worth $688,080. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.