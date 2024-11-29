EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Receives $518.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $518.75.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. State Street Corp raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,427,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EME opened at $507.95 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $209.31 and a 1 year high of $532.38. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

