Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Foot Locker Trading Up 3.4 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

