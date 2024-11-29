Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,489,000 after buying an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 154.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after buying an additional 194,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,492,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,196,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.3 %

Morningstar stock opened at $355.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $359.50.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 721 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $225,629.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,532,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,963,253.82. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,019 shares of company stock worth $19,531,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

