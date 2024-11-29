Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,392 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $904,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 598.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $100.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,974. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.