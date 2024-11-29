Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 24,660 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of SM Energy worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 79.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SM Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after buying an additional 124,450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 411,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 185,433 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

