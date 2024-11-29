Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194,160 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.4% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

NYSE EC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ecopetrol

About Ecopetrol

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.