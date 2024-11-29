Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $319.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.03.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

