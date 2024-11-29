Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $124,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 68.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $346,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,934.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $91,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,525 shares in the company, valued at $626,381. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $520,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

