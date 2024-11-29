Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,419 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $172,588.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,862.65. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock worth $194,208 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $787.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Featured Articles

