Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $298.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $224.45 and a 12 month high of $299.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.03 and its 200-day moving average is $275.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

