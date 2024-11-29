Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $348.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.81 and a one year high of $364.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

