Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VMBS opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
