Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $235,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,834,199.08. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,692,201.12. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

