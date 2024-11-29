Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $2,345,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 350,638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 290,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.