Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,589 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

