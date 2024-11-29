Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Victory Capital worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,755,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

