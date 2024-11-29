Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,167 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in WEX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 40.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in WEX by 47.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $189.80 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

