Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 149.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 147,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,976. This trade represents a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,513 shares of company stock valued at $56,795,253. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $110.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

