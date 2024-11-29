Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 749.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550,750 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 171.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

