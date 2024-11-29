Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $525.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

