Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 15,796 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,248,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

