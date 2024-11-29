Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,876 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. The company’s revenue was up 337.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

