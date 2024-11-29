Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 65.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.76. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.25 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

