Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $28,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 663,865 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $172,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,289,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $794,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

