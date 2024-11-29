iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 226,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $771,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter.

DBMF opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $944.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

