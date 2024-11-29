Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 135 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medpace were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $7,477,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $338.96 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

