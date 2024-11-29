Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,413,000 after acquiring an additional 175,159 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after purchasing an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,044.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 109,220 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.42.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

