Independent Advisor Alliance Has $422,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $395.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $287.27 and a one year high of $400.85. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.73 and its 200-day moving average is $367.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.