Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 64 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Workday were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Workday by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,500. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,954 shares of company stock valued at $88,742,132. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Workday Price Performance
Shares of WDAY opened at $253.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.44. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Workday Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
