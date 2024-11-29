Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 27 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $515.45 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.91 and a 200 day moving average of $435.68.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.