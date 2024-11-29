Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 39,575 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,575 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $6,956,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 133.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 279.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 158,033 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.78. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

