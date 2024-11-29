ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

