Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $5,361,612.80 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 40,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total transaction of $5,361,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,859,946.20. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $1,700,647.74.

On Monday, November 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 1,789 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $223,625.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,296,897.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $7,438,200.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $131.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 127.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $140.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

