Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after buying an additional 50,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Insulet by 23.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $266.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.74. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $279.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

