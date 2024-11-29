Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,741 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,255,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,320 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 18.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

