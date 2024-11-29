Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $389.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

