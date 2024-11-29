Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 26,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 478,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 414,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABR

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.