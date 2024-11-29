iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

