Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Holdings Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,971,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,825,270.88. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,923 shares of company stock worth $88,999,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $80.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.83%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

